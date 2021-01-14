IND USA
Covid vaccine being transported to Thane, from where it will be distributed to other civic bodies in the district. (Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo)
others

Kalyan Dombivli civic body to carry out Covid vaccination drive in four centres; gets 6,000 doses

Following recommendations of representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) to conduct vaccination drive at a larger space during last week’s dry run, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has now finalised four centres for the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination which is slated to take place on January 16.
By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:50 AM IST

Following recommendations of representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) to conduct vaccination drive at a larger space during last week’s dry run, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has now finalised four centres for the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination which is slated to take place on January 16.

The civic body received 6,000 vaccine doses on Wednesday evening, while it has prepared a list of 5,143 beneficiaries.

“When the vehicle carrying the vaccine arrived at the hospital, all the staffers were happy and clapped their hands welcoming the vaccine,” said Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

The centres, which are now prepared for the drive, include Rukmini Bai hospital in Kalyan (West), Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli (West), hall of a Shaktidham building in Kalyan (East) and DNC private school in Dombivli (East).

In the last week’s dry run, WHO representatives suggested to look for larger space.

“The four places that have been finalised have a capacity of vaccinating 100 beneficiaries per day. We are ready with around 600 vaccinators who can be deployed at these centres,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, KDMC commissioner.

KDMC has a list of 5,200 beneficiaries in phase one which includes health workers from both civic and private hospitals and health centres. The civic body claimed to have a capacity of storing vaccines for up to a population of 200,000.

“We are setting up all the four centres and I will conduct an inspection for the same. These centres are big and we have planned well for the vaccination process to go smoothly,” said Panpatil.

The vaccine will initially be stored at Rukminibai Civic Hospital and later distributed to the other two centres.

The civic body has also prepared an in-patient department (IPD) at its Savlaram Sports Complex in Dombivli for those who suffer from side-effects or reactions after the vaccination. Such beneficiaries can get themselves admitted in this facility, said Suryavanshi.

All the centres will have medicines in case of any side effects are reported on the spot. If a beneficiary is severe he will be sent to the IPD.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kalyan has also pitched in its help to the civic body by sending expert doctors at the centres. “Our doctors will be at the centres in case of any ill-effects are reported. Also if there is a requirement, the patient can be sent to civic hospital. Our specialist doctors such as cardiologist, neurologist, physician, gynaecologist will be available. In case there is a need to send a patient to any private hospital, the major hospitals have been informed to treat them,” said Prashant Patil, president, IMA, Kalyan.

