Kamla Shankar, Vishal Krishna mesmerise in Prayagraj concert

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Mar 19, 2023 01:05 AM IST

The SPIC MACAY concert began with the live performance on Shankar Guitar by the well-known guitarist Vidushi Kamala Shankar

United SPIC MACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth) Heritage Club organised a live concert Rag Amrit at UCER auditorium, on Friday.

Concert Rag Amrit underway at UCER auditorium on Friday (HT Photo)

SPIC MACAY is a society that works for the promotion of Indian classical music and culture amongst youth.

The programme kicked off with the lighting of the lamp and Saraswati Vandana.

The concert began with the live performance on Shankar Guitar by the well-known guitarist Vidushi Kamala Shankar, who is also known for introducing the Indian musical instrument on which she performed in the cultural programme. She mesmerised the audience by playing the guitar on different Ragas.

This was followed by the enthralling performance of Kathak by renowned dancer Vishal Krishna, the disciple of legendry Kathak performer Pandit Birju Maharaj.

He touched the souls with his eye-catching moves, postures and styles while performing.

Cultural head, United Group of Institutions (UGI), Naini, Ajay Sharma, said that the event was conducted to promote classical dance genres and to make aware and develop interest of students in the same. With this objective, the society has also opened its chapter at United Group of Institutions (UGI), Naini, he added.

All the principals, deans, faculty members and students were present on the occasion.

