Tuticorin Mar 13 DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Friday met the family of a Class XII girl who was found murdered in the district and assured them that the government would take swift action against perpetrators of the crime. Kanimozhi assures swift action on Class 12 student murder in Tuty, AIADMK to stage protest

The AIADMK-led alliance announced a state-wide protest on March 17 to condemn the DMK government's alleged failure in protecting women.

Taking to X, Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that the AIADMK-led NDA will stage a "grand protest that will put an end to your government that has destroyed the safety of women in Tamil Nadu."

The brutal killing of the schoolgirl has sparked a massive political row, with the AIADMK likening the incident to the "Nirbhaya" case and accusing Chief Minister M K Stalin of presiding over a collapsed law and order machinery.

Meanwhile, MP Kanimozhi's visit to the bereaved family in Vilathikulam was marked by palpable local tension, with the opposition claiming that the public's anger towards the ruling party was evident during the local MP's visit.

Later, speaking to reporters, Kanimozhi confirmed that 10 special teams, led by an ADSP and comprising four DSPs and six Inspectors, are currently conducting an intensive investigation.

Stating that the post-mortem report is still being processed to determine the full extent of the crime, the DMK MP assured that the government would not shield anyone involved.

The investigation has also come under judicial scrutiny, with the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court emphasising the need for a scientific inquiry.

On a petition seeking to transfer the investigation of the case to the CBI, the Madurai Bench of the HC observed that excessive pressure on the police could lead to the wrongful inclusion of individuals and urged the department to identify the actual perpetrators through forensic evidence.

The court ordered the government to file a counter-affidavit and adjourned the case to March 16.

An inspector has already been placed under suspension following allegations of initial lapses in the case, a senior police official said.

