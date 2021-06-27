Karnal to have 34km ring road under Bharatmala project

In a major relief to residents of Karnal and nearby villages the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has given green signal for construction of 34km outer ring road for Karnal.

The project has been approved under NHAI’s Bharatmala project and the detailed project report has already been proposed.

Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the estimated cost of the project will be ₹1,766 crore and ₹973 crore will be spent for acquisition of around 215 hectare land from 23 villages including Kunjpura, Subhari, Shamgarh, Dadupar, Jhanjhari, Kurali, Ranwar, Samalkha, Bijna, Ganjo Garhi, Darad, Salaru, Taprana, Danyalpur, Neval, Chhaprakheda, Suhana, Sheikhpura, Barota, Kutel, Unchasamana, Kharkali, Jhimarhedi and Bijna will be covered under this ring road.

He said that the width and length of this six lane road will be 34km and 60m, respectively.

The project will have a logistic park on around 125 acre near Ganjo Garhi village. A flyover of 2.1km along with the railway road in Karnal will also be constructed.

Briefing about the proposed DPR, the DC said the first alignment of the ring road will be between Bastara toll plaza to Karnal Lake and will be connecting major highway including Karnal-Meerut road, Kunjpura road, Indri-Karnal road with NH-44 and will also connect western bypass near Barota village in district.

Officials monitoring the project said 50% of the acquired land cost will be paid by the state government and the remaining will be borne by the Centre.

The process of land acquisition will start soon after the final approval of the DPR and there is a strong possibility that the work on this project will start by end of this year. The project will take around 30 months for completion.