Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Karnal to have 34km ring road under Bharatmala project
others

Karnal to have 34km ring road under Bharatmala project

In a major relief to residents of Karnal and nearby villages the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has given green signal for construction of 34km outer ring road for Karnal
By Neeraj Mohan, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 12:32 AM IST
The project has been approved under NHAI’s Bharatmala project and the detailed project report has already been proposed. (HT File)

In a major relief to residents of Karnal and nearby villages the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has given green signal for construction of 34km outer ring road for Karnal.

The project has been approved under NHAI’s Bharatmala project and the detailed project report has already been proposed.

Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the estimated cost of the project will be 1,766 crore and 973 crore will be spent for acquisition of around 215 hectare land from 23 villages including Kunjpura, Subhari, Shamgarh, Dadupar, Jhanjhari, Kurali, Ranwar, Samalkha, Bijna, Ganjo Garhi, Darad, Salaru, Taprana, Danyalpur, Neval, Chhaprakheda, Suhana, Sheikhpura, Barota, Kutel, Unchasamana, Kharkali, Jhimarhedi and Bijna will be covered under this ring road.

He said that the width and length of this six lane road will be 34km and 60m, respectively.

The project will have a logistic park on around 125 acre near Ganjo Garhi village. A flyover of 2.1km along with the railway road in Karnal will also be constructed.

Briefing about the proposed DPR, the DC said the first alignment of the ring road will be between Bastara toll plaza to Karnal Lake and will be connecting major highway including Karnal-Meerut road, Kunjpura road, Indri-Karnal road with NH-44 and will also connect western bypass near Barota village in district.

Officials monitoring the project said 50% of the acquired land cost will be paid by the state government and the remaining will be borne by the Centre.

The process of land acquisition will start soon after the final approval of the DPR and there is a strong possibility that the work on this project will start by end of this year. The project will take around 30 months for completion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Twitter user's idea on how to 'trap' mosquitoes leaves people in splits

Dog that is not a fan of lollypop reacts on being offered one. Watch

‘Aunty skates’: Saree-clad 46-year-old skater wows people. Watch

Boy rescues cat that fell into a drain in Brazil, viral video makes people smile
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP