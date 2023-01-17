Kashi all set for boat racing, hot air ballooning

The city is all set for a grand three-day boat race and hot air balloon fest starting from January 17.

Said to be a one-of-its-kind event that would be coupled with para motor gliding and other attractions, the U.P. tourism department said that it is going to be the most adventurous event of all time.

Priti Srivastava, deputy director, Varanasi, UP Tourism Department said, “We are all set for the show. We also carried out a trial run on Monday, which went successfully.”

Srivastava said on that on day one, Tuesday, the events would begin at 6am. It would be inaugurated by divisional commissioner, Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma.

She said the three-day long event would start with morning flights of hot air balloons.

This would be followed by the boat race which would start at around noon, followed by a picture exhibition and other attractions. She said the day’s event would conclude at around 9pm with an event - night glow of hot air balloons and the performance of renowned Rajasthani artist Nathu Lal Solanki at 9pm.

She said the boat race would be a major attraction among the tourists. In the fest, local boatmen, largely belonging to the Majhi community, have been put into around 12 teams.

“Gangaputra, Navik Sena, Kashi Lahiri, Jal Yodhas, Kashi Keepers, Ganga Lahiri, Nauka Riders, Jal Sena, Ganga Vahini, Bhagirathi Sevaks, Haumukh Giants and Ghat Keepers are the names of the teams that have been shortlisted for the boat-racing fest,” a tourism department official said.

She said that boat racing will take place in around a 3 km stretch, starting from Dashashmedh Ghat to Raj Ghat, covering Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Mehta Ghat and Panch Ganga Ghat.

The initiative of the tourism department has got a thumbs up from the boatmen. “It is the first time that we will be competing in any organised event. As of now, we used to take part in the friendly, locally organised competitions but it’s for the first time when any event is being organised at the state level. We are excited for the event and are looking forward to it,” said Monu Majhi, a local boatman.

The tourism department has roped in agencies from five countries including the United States (US), Japan and Canada for the hot air ballooning.

“Pilots from around five countries have been roped in for the hot air ballooning fest. Other than these pilots, others from different parts of India have also been roped in in order to make the hot air ballooning fest a grand affair,” said Srivastava.

This would be the second time when the U.P. tourism department is organising the hot air balloon fest in Varanasi. It was in 2021 when the tourism department organised the balloon fest in which more than eight pilots from abroad and around six from India were roped in.