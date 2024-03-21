Kashi celebrates Masan Holi; a spectacle of ashes, colours, tradition

After Rangbhari Ekadashi, the celebration of Masan Holi took place amidst burning pyres at Manikarnika Ghat here on Thursday. Participants engaged in Masan Holi by playing with the ashes of the pyres amidst the roaring flames of the crematorium at Manikarnika Ghat. Hindu devotees gather at the Manikarnika Ghat as they take part in the 'Masan or Bhasma' Holi, celebrated with ashes of funeral pyres, in Varanasi on March 21, 2024. (Photo by Niharika KULKARNI / AFP) (AFP)

In the afternoon, after the Aghoris worshipped two burning pyres, ashes were offered to Baba Shamshaneshwar Mahadev. Subsequently, the Masan Holi commenced as the ashes showered from the verandah of the temple.

According to belief, a day after Rang Bhari Ekadashi celebration, Lord Shiva, Baba Kashi Vishwanath, plays Holi with his companions (Gana) at Manikarnika Ghat. Thousands of people played Holi with ashes from the pyres, with many smearing their bodies with ashes and dancing to the tunes of Holi songs such as “Holi khele masane mein” and “Digambar holi” among others in Varanasi. Chants of “Har Har Mahadev” resonated during the festivities, accompanied by the sound of Damru.

This year saw not only a crowd four times larger than previous years but also the highest number of youths from other cities. From glittering ashes to multicolored Abeer, the atmosphere was filled with vibrant hues. The celebration also attracted several foreign tourists who captured glimpses on their mobiles and cameras.

Earlier in the morning, Baba Mashannath was worshipped as per rituals. Chainu Gupta, president of Baba Mahashmashan Nath Seva Samiti, performed the midday aarti of Baba Mahashmashan Nath and Mata Mashan Kali (Shiv Shakti), offering Jaya, Vijaya, sweets, and Somras to Baba. The Holi celebrations commenced with the offering of ashes and gulal to Baba and Mata, filling the entire temple courtyard and cremation ground with ashes.

Additionally, an unusual sight was witnessed this time as some individuals near Lalita Ghat started throwing their old shoes and slippers at people on the opposite side of the crowd. In response, shoes and slippers were hurled back from the other side. Organisers clarified that this was not part of Masane’s Holi and attributed it to the conspiracy of a few individuals opposing the festivities.