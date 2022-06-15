Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

Kashi gets ready to make Int’l Yoga Day a grand affair

Efforts are on to motivate large number of people to join the celebrations on June 21. BHU will also hold special events
International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year. (HT File)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 12:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

With the approaching International Yoga Day on June 21, Varanasi is all set to make it a grand event with massive participation of people from all walks of life.

Holding a meeting in this regard recently, Kashi region Bharatiya Janata Party president Mahesh Chandra Srivastava said, a yoga camp each would be organised at 337 mandals (a BJP unit covering few wards) of all 16 organisational districts of Kashi region on June 21 to mark the 8th International Yoga Day.

Srivastava said that BJP office-bearers of national and state level and MLAs, MPs would participate in these yoga camps. He said that focus is on increasing participation of the general public in the yoga camp to be held at Mandal level.

He said that for the monitoring of the World Yoga Day programme, conveners would be made at the region, district and divisional level and they would invite social organisations in the event. Social distancing should be followed during the programme, he said.

BJP Kashi region spokesperson and media in-charge Navratan Rathi said that on June 21 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the M-yoga app on the 7th International Yoga Day. The app has been jointly developed by the Ministry of AYUSH and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Rathi said that the app aims to provide yoga training and practice sessions of varying duration to the people interested in learning yoga. This app is available in different languages ​​so that people all over the world can use it.

Rathi said that all the divisions will have to download the photos of the World Yoga Day programme on the Namo app, and also send them to the state headquarters.

BHU to organise special yoga programme

In the run up to the International Yoga Day on June 21, registrar Prof Arun Kumar Singh will lead the members of Banaras Hindu University fraternity at a special programme at Vishwanath Temple premises in the campus on June 15.

The registrar accompanied by several senior officers of the university, faculty members, students and employees will perform yogasanas at 7am. Honorary director, Malaviya Bhawan and Yoga Sadhna Kendra, Prof Upendra Pandey will be coordinating the programme. A series of programmes are being organised in the university as part of International Yoga Day celebrations.

