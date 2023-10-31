News / Cities / Others / Kashi Sansad Khelkood Pratiyogita: Sambhav XI defeats Shakti XI in wheelchair cricket match

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Oct 31, 2023 05:33 PM IST

The match was organised with the help of the district disabled empowerment department, Varanasi and Uttar Pradesh Disabled Cricket Association

Sambhav XI won the wheelchair cricket match organised for the physically challenged under the Kashi Sansad Khelkood Pratiyogita, defeating Shakti XI, in Varanasi, on Tuesday. They reached the target in the 11th over losing just one wicket.

The awardees pose for the camera after the match (HT Photo)
Dr Sanjay Chaurasia, president of Uttar Pradesh Divyangjan Cricket Association, introduced both the teams. He said that through sports, physically challenged people can be brought into the mainstream of society.

Dr Uttam Ojha, member of the state advisory board of department of Divyangjan empowerment, UP, said that for the first time, a wheelchair cricket competition had been organised under the ongoing Sansad Khelkood Pratiyogita.

At the closing ceremony, Dr Ojha presented trophies and certificates to the winning and runners-up teams.

