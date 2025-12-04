Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0: Mahakavi Subramania Bharati’s poetic legacy discussed at BHU

BHU vice-chancellor Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi emphasized the significance of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, noting how it is facilitating interaction between the people of the South and the North. Delegates of KTS 4.0 take a holy dip in the Ganga in Varanasi on Wednesday. (Rajesh Kumar/ht)

He stressed the importance of frequent exchanges for strengthening mutual understanding and highlighted that similarities across Indian states do not diminish diversity; rather, they reinforce the essence of Indian identity.

He praised the role of KTS in advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat and drew attention to ‘Shabd,’ an AI-based translation tool that translated his remarks into Tamil and Hindi in real time. The VC reiterated that KTS reminds us of the fundamental philosophy and purpose of the programme—to celebrate unity and “the many different ways in which we are one.”

Prof Chaturvedi chaired a session that BHU hosted as part of the 4th edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam. Themed “Kashi in Tamil Imagination: Mahakavi Subramania Bharati and His Legacy,” the first academic session of KTS 4.0 featured experts highlighting the deep connections between two ancient cultures—Kashi and Tamil Nadu—which the Sangamam celebrates with grandeur.

A 200-member delegation from Tamil Nadu, comprising students, attended the session upon their arrival on the university campus.

Beginning his address with “I bow to Mother Tamil,” chief guest Amish Tripathi spoke about the many shared elements between the cultures of Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

He cited linguistic parallels between the Tamil word Vanakkam and the Sanskrit word Vande, both meaning “to bow,” and reflected on how Indian culture finds unity while honouring diversity. Recalling a childhood memory, he observed how practices around temple worship vary across regions yet remain rooted in shared reverence. He also referred to accounts of Sri Lankan Buddhists who, 1500 years ago, kissed the soil of Tamil Nadu upon arrival, believing it to be part of the land where Buddha was born, despite its geographical and cultural distance from Nepal and Bihar.

He underscored the need for Indians to internalise this civilisational unity, echoed in the Vishnu Purana, and affirmed that initiatives like KTS help strengthen it.

Delivering the keynote address, Prof R Meganathan from the National Council of Educational Research and Training spoke about Mahakavi Subramania Bharati’s ideals of Shakti, Bhakti, and knowledge. Discussing Bharati’s work, philosophy, and life, he elaborated on how the iconic figure of Tamil literature promoted national unity and a shared Indian identity.

He discussed Bharati’s poem “Achamillai, Achamillai, Achamenba Thillaiye” (“Fear not, fear not, there is no such thing as fear”), his nationalism and universality, and his intellectual engagement with Sri Aurobindo. In line with the theme of KTS 4.0—“Let Us Learn Tamil – Tamil Karkalam”—Prof Meganathan spoke about various initiatives promoting Tamil language learning among non-Tamil-speaking populations. He also presented an NCERT documentary on Bharati, noting the poet’s command of more than 25 languages and his work as a nationalist, writer, journalist, and freedom fighter. He showcased a Tamil language tutorial developed by NCERT. Prof Meganathan said that all Indians should know a third language. He concluded with a poem he wrote about Subramania Bharati in which he talks about Bharati’s poetry, its social impact, and especially its impact on nationalist feelings of the people.

Welcoming the guests, Prof PV Rajeev from the Institute of Management Studies, BHU, introduced the audience to Kashi Tamil Sangamam and gave Tamil students and teachers an overview of Banaras Hindu University.