Kashi Vishwanath Temple offerings now available via speed post

The devotees will now be able to have the offerings of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple by speed post through the postal department at their doorstep, said the postmaster general of Varanasi Region, Krishna Kumar Yadav. Devotees will get offerings via speed post from Kashi Vishwanath Temple (HT Photo)

Yadav said that under an agreement between the department of posts and Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, Prasad of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in a new format is being made available to the people through the speed post service. To avail of this service, an e-money order of ₹251 has to be remitted in favour of the senior superintendent of post offices, Varanasi (East) Division-221001 from the nearest post office. Prasad will be sent to the addressee immediately as soon as the e-money order is received. “The prasad (offering) will be in a tamper-proof envelope with proper packaging,” said postmaster general Yadav.

Yadav mentioned that the prasad will include the image of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga, Mahāmrityunjaya Yantra, Shri Shiva Chalisa, 108 beads of Rudraksha’s garland, Bel Patra, a coin with Bhole Baba’s image inscribed with Mata Annapurna, Vibhuti, Raksha Sutra, Rudraksha bead, dry fruits and a mishri packet.

Senior superintendent of post offices, Ram Nivas, said that Prasad can also be obtained from the counter of Varanasi City post office for just ₹201 during working hours. For remitting e-money order, it will be mandatory to mention the complete address, pin code, and mobile number, so that Speed Post booking details may be sent through SMS to the concerned devotees.