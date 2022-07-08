Kashi’s former mayor recalls Shinzo Abe’s visit, pays tribute

Kashi’s former mayor Ramgopal Mohle strongly condemned the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was killed during an election campaign speech on Friday.

Mohale recalled Shinzo Abe’s visit to Kashi seven years ago. Accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the then Japanese PM Abe visited Kashi on December 12, 2015.

Sharing his memories about his meeting with Abe in Japan, Mohle said that during his tenure as mayor, he had the opportunity to visit Japan with a delegation of the Government of India on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the visit, he had a personal meeting with Shinjo Abe. Mohale said the former Prime Minister of Japan had a great attachment to the spiritual culture and traditions of Kashi, due to which the relations between Japan and India grew stronger.

“When he visited Kashi about 7 years ago, I had the opportunity to receive him along with PM Narendra Modi. Abe was overwhelmed by seeing the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, “ Mohale said.

During the visit, the announcement for International Cooperation and Convention Centre Rudraksha was made, and with his cooperation, the grand Rudraksh Conventional Center took shape in Kashi, he added.

In tribute to Shinzo Abe, Mohale prayed to Baba Kashi Vishwanath to rest the soul of the former prime minister. Moreover, Mohale prayed that the forces of violence and terror be destroyed throughout the world.