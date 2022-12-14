Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Kashi-Tamil Sangamam: Piyush Goyal to attend textile conclave aimed at reviving industry

Kashi-Tamil Sangamam: Piyush Goyal to attend textile conclave aimed at reviving industry

others
Published on Dec 14, 2022 11:02 PM IST

The conclave -- to be held at the city’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay Trade Facilitation Centre -- is part of the ongoing Kashi-Tamil Sangamam event.

The two-day conclave is part of the ongoing Kashi-Tamil Sangamam event. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

VARANASI Union textile minister Piyush Goyal will take part in the two-day long ‘textile conclave’, starting from Thursday. The conclave -- to be held at the city’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay Trade Facilitation Centre -- is part of the ongoing Kashi-Tamil Sangamam event.

Addressing a related conference on Wednesday, the Union minister said, “The conclave aims at preparing a roadmap to ensure the revival of textile industries.” He also pointed out that a grand exhibition -- My saree my pride -- will soon be held in New Delhi. Traders and exporters from Varanasi and Tamil Nadu were present at the conference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP