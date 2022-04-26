Kashmiri students, held for celebrating Pakistan win, freed from Agra jail
Three Kashmiri students, booked for celebrating Pakistan cricket team’s victory over India in a T20 World Cup match last year, were finally released from Agra’s district jail on Monday after they completed all legal formalities.
The students were booked under sedition and cyber terrorism charges, besides other charges, for their act.
These students were granted bail on March 30, 2022 by the Allahabad high court but the time taken for arranging sureties for them caused the delay in their release from jail.
Counsel for the students Madhuban Dutt Chaturvedi said: “Delay in the students’ release was because of non-availability of sureties. Finally, the students’ family members came and gave surety, but time was taken in verification process, which was finally completed on Monday and the students have now left on their journey back home (in Kashmir).”
Jammu Kashmir Students’ Association (JKSA) national spokesperson Nasir Khuehami welcomed the release of the Kashmiri students. “We express our deep gratitude to the judiciary for taking a broad and pragmatic view on the charges against the students,” he said.
The three students, who were enrolled in RBS Engineering College, Agra, under the PM Special Scholarship Scheme for students of J-K, were arrested on October 28 last year for allegedly posting a WhatsApp post praising Pakistan players after their victory against India in a T20 cricket match.
After Agra lawyers had refused to fight their case, Chaturvedi, a lawyer from Mathura, represented them in court.
The students were arrested after a case was registered against them at Jagdishpura police station, initially under sections 153A (promoting enmity and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505(1)(b) (inducing to commit an offence against the state or against the public tranquility) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), besides Section 66F (cyber terrorism) of the Information Technology (Amended) Act, 2008, police sources said.
During the course of investigation, section 124-A (sedition) was added against them.
-
Raj takes a leaf out of uncle’s book, to try win over Aurangabad
On 1 May, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, who is gradually taking a turn towards right-wing politics, is scheduled to hold a rally at Aurangabad in Marathwada, around 350 km from Mumbai.
-
Delhi's fresh Covid infections rise to 1,204; daily positivity rate at 4.64%
A day ago, there were 1,011 fresh infections, while the daily toll stood at one. On April 24, the new cases and deaths stood at 1,083 and one, respectively. The latest daily positivity rate was at 4.64 per cent, down from 6.42 per cent on April 25. The tally of those who have received their booster shot is at 659,389. Schools will continue to function, though necessary SOPs have been put in place.
-
Astrologer’s murder in Kanpur: Elderly domestic help undergoes 36-hr ‘brutal interrogation’
KANPUR Savitri Devi, 65, the domestic help of astrologer Madhu Kapoor who was murdered on February 14, went through a gruelling interrogation by the police for 36 hours. While facing queries related to the three-month-old murder investigation, she was allegedly beaten up along with her minor daughter. According to the elderly woman, she and her daughter were picked by the Swaroop Nagar cops for interrogation on Saturday and allegedly beaten up till Sunday.
-
Deforestation for Parsa mining starts, activists claim 2 lakh trees will be axed
Deforestation has started in the Hansdeo Aranya Forest, 20 days after the Chhattisgarh government gave the final approval for non-forestry use of land for Parsa opencast coal mining project, which falls in Surajpur and Surguja districts, activists said on Tuesday. The approval by the Chhattisgarh government for 841.538 hectares of forest land for the Parsa mining project was granted on April 6.
-
UP CM orders suspension of ex-director secondary education for laxity
Days after removing him from the post of director, secondary education, following a UP Board class 12 English question paper leak, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday ordered suspension of Vinay Kumar Pandey for dereliction of duty. Disciplinary proceedings have also been initiated against him. Pandey was removed as director of secondary education on April 21 and was posted as director, Literacy Alternative Education, Urdu and Oriental Languages.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics