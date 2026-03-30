Kaushambi: Petrol pump owner, staff assault mining officials during inspection; FIR against 16

The owner, manager, and employees of a petrol pump along with a group of local goons allegedly assaulted a mining department inspector and his team during an inspection drive in Kaushambi, on Saturday. Several police teams are carrying out raids to nab the accused, who are currently on the run. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The Pipri police have registered a case against four named individuals and 12 unidentified attackers. Several police teams are carrying out raids to nab the accused, who are currently on the run.

According to reports, mining inspector Shatrughna Singh was checking overloaded sand-laden trucks late Saturday night along with his driver Sumit and security personnel Rajesh and Alakhpurush. As news of his patrol near Kasenda spread, several overloaded trucks were allegedly diverted and parked inside a nearby petrol pump.

Acting on the tip-off, the inspector reached the petrol pump to verify documents. However, the pump owner Ankur Singh, manager Hariom, and employees Shivam Singh and Balwant Singh opposed the inspection. Despite his assurance that only paperwork was being checked, the owner allegedly began abusing the officials.

Within moments, more than a dozen men allegedly arrived in luxury vehicles and launched a violent assault on the mining team. The inspector, his driver, and both security personnel sustained injuries. After the attack, the petrol pump staff and the assailants fled.

A video of the attack has also gone viral, prompting enquiry from senior district authorities.

After being informed of the incident, mining officer CP Jaiswal reached Pipri Police Station around 1 am, followed shortly by the SDM and Tehsildar. In the presence of CO Abhishek Singh, he filed a detailed written complaint.

The police registered an FIR naming four individuals—Ankur Singh, Hariom, Shivam Singh, and Balwant Singh—along with 12 unidentified attackers. A late-night raid was conducted at the petrol pump, but no employees were found. The pump remained shut throughout Sunday.

As per reports, serious accusations have surfaced against pump owner Ankur Singh. He is alleged to have regularly sheltered overloaded trucks at his petrol pump whenever official inspections were underway. Officials claim he also patronised a network of locals who informed truck drivers about inspection routes.

According to the complaint, it was these locals who were called in by the petrol pump owner on Saturday night when the mining team began checking documents.

Following the FIR, top officials issued strict orders for the immediate arrest of all named and unnamed assailants. Police teams conducted raids across Pipri, Sarai Akil, and nearby areas of Prayagraj, but the attackers remained at large. The local informers involved in the attack have reportedly switched off their mobile phones.

SHO, Pipari police station Vikas Singh said that some workers of the petrol pump have been detained for questioning and soon arrest of the accused would be made.