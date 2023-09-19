Kaushambi triple murder: Six accused still out of police reach

Seventy-two hours have passed, but the police have no clue about the six accused involved in the murder of three members of a family at Mohiuddinpur village of Kaushambi on Thursday night. Social welfare minister Aseem Arun met the kin of the deceased in Kaushambi on Monday. (HT Photo)

The police teams carried out raids in search of the accused in Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Kaushambi and other districts but to no avail.

Horilal Pasi, 62, his daughter Brijkali, 22, and son-in-law Shivsagar, 26, were shot dead on Thursday night. The triple murder had triggered an uproar among the victims’ kin and villagers. They had also torched the houses of the accused.

On the complaint of Horilal’s son Subhash, an FIR was lodged against former village head of Chhabilwapur village Amit Singh and seven other persons.

On the instructions of ADG Zone Bhanu Bhaskar, a temporary police station was set up at the village where an inspector, 11 sub inspectors and 60 constables have been deployed. On the instructions of ADG, eight teams have been constituted to arrest the accused.

However, the failure of police teams in arresting the accused has caused resentment among the kin of the deceased and members of Pasi community. On Monday, the kin accused cops of helping the accused.

Meanwhile, Horilal’s son Subhash and kin Suresh Kumar alleged that they were being threatened with dire consequences.

Meanwhile, social welfare minister Aseem Arun visited the kin of the deceased at Mohiuddinpur village of Kaushambi on Monday and provided cash ₹12.33 lakh to the next of kin under SC/ST Welfare scheme.

The minister assured the family of providing benefits of other government schemes besides a monthly pension of ₹5000 by the social welfare department. He issued instructions to the district magistrate to get the family apply for the pension. The minister assured a woman of the family for a job after she had completed her nursing course. Aseem Arun said the woman of the family will be provided with old age pension, ration cards etc.

Besides, former cabinet minister and Samajwadi Party leader RK Chaudhary, Chayal MLA Puja Pal and MLC Man Singh Patel visited the family of the deceased on Monday.

They interacted with the deceased Horilal ‘s wife Ramsawari and son Subhash to get the details of the case.

SP leader RK Chaudhary said the incident was a result of negligence by officials. Speaking to mediapersons he said the harassment of poor, farmers, labourers and other marginalized communities has increased under the present government and they are subjected to exploitation. The government is working for the benefit of industrialists, he added.

A delegation of Congress Party under national general secretary Pradeep Narwal also met the family on Monday.

Congress leaders said that harassment of Dalits has been on the rise in the state. Narwal said the incident was crime committed against all Dalit community. He said that Congress will not be silent on the issue and will fight across the state to seek justice for the victims.

The family members of the deceased have been provided with no security and the supporters of the accused tried to stop the Congress delegation from meeting the kin of victims, he alleged. He said if all accused are not arrested soon then Congress will launch protest against the incident across the state.

