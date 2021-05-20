KDMC sees dip, 168 recorded cases on Wednesday

The Kalyan-Dombivli saw a dip in the Covid cases in the past two days with an average of around 200 new cases reported daily. The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), which recently intensified its action against those roaming on road unnecessarily since May 15, claimed that this has helped reduce the cases. Although the number of testings has also decreased from 5,000-6,000 last month to 2,300-2,800 this month.

On Wednesday the civic body recorded 168 cases, while the tests conducted were 3,123. On Tuesday, the KDMC recorded 180 cases, while it conducted 2,380 tests. The positivity rate was 7.7%.

“The cases have reduced in the past two days because we have intensified the lockdown for 15 days. The number of high and low-risk contacts has also decreased. The tests conducted are less now, however, we conducted antigen testing on random people roaming on streets, not many positive cases were found,” said Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

Of the 800 antigen tests conducted on those roaming on streets unnecessarily in the past five days, only one positive case has been detected, claimed the civic body.

“We are doing testing at railway station rigorously so that we trace as many as cases. The positivity rate has also reduced,” added Panpatil.

On April 21, the KDMC recorded the highest single-day spike with 2,552 cases with 5,992 tests carried out for the day. Earlier in May, when the civic body carried out 3,000 testings an average of 500-600 cases were recorded.

Earlier in October 2020, the civic body when conducted 2000-2500 tests on an average of 200-250 cases were recorded. The current positivity rate in KDMC is 15%, while the death rate is 1.32% and recovery rate 95.08%. The civic body has so far conducted 6.81 lakhs Covid testings.

“Recently the KDMC has started testing those who roam around and do not follow the norms. This will help keep track of cases. However, the civic body should also focus on shops which are not following the norms effectively,” said Swadesh Patil, 34, a resident of Khadakpada, Kalyan (West).