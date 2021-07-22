Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Keep disaster mgmt set-up in 24x7 preparedness mode, says Yogi
Keep disaster mgmt set-up in 24x7 preparedness mode, says Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday told officials that the disaster management set-up in the state should be in 24x7 preparedness mode to tackle situations arising out of floods and excessive rains
JUL 22, 2021
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath listens to the grievances of people during the ‘Janata Darshan’ programme, at his official residence, in Lucknow recently (ANI Photo)

“Keep a close eye on floods and excessive rains. Monitor the level of rivers round the clock. Sharda river in Paliakalan, Saryu in Barabanki, and Kuano in Gonda are flowing a bit above the danger mark. The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF), and disaster management teams should be in active mode 24x7. Arrange boats, relief material and associated things. There should not be any delay in carrying out relief work in flood and excess rain-affected areas. All affected families should be provided immediate relief,” Yogi said at the high-level Covid-19 review meeting.

Yogi said that the state’s aggressive ‘trace, test, treat, and vaccinate’ policy had helped a great deal in preventing the spread of Covid infection in UP. “The state, which is the most populous in the country, is doing 2.5 to 3 lakh tests each day and the positivity rate is a mere 0.02%. Till July 21, UP has administered 4.20 crore doses of Covid vaccine,” he said.

He highlighted: “For the past several days, not a single district in the state reported cases in double digit. Currently, UP’s active Covid case count is 1,028. In the last 24 hours, 2.34 lakh tests were done, of which only 53 tested positive for Covid while 56 patients recovered. The recovery rate in the state is 98.6%,” he said.

