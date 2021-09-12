IIIT-A convocation: ‘Keep farmers, workers at centre of your business strategies’

Renowned cardiac surgeon Padma Bhushan Dr Devi Shetty on Saturday said electronic medical records will make healthcare safer, accessible and affordable. He, however, added that unfortunately nearly 80% hospitals on the planet did not have electronic medical records.

Addressing the 16th e-convocation of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) as the chief guest, he said, “We want all hospitals to have the smartest electronic medical record at a price that they can afford to pay and are working in this regard.”

“This is what you need to do also either by producing or delivering essentials of life to everyone at a price that they can afford to pay by building digital tools,” he said to the passing out students in his virtual address.

In all, 465 students were awarded different degrees via online mode during the ceremony that saw a handful of IIIT-A officials gracing the stage in the institute’s auditorium and the guests as well as students attending the ceremony virtually. Besides, the institute also awarded 23 medals to meritorious students at the convocation during which 29 research scholars were awarded PhD degrees.

In his address, Dr Shetty, who is also chairman, Narayana Hrudayalaya, said stock market valuation is not real India. “Real India still depends on agricultural economy which has not changed since independence. Nearly half of our country’s population still depends on rain and price of that they grow. Unfortunately, farming is a business in which many will end up in bankruptcy. It is just a matter of time,” he said.

“Agricultural income still depends on rain and when there is no rain there is no crop, no money while when there is too much rain again there is no crop and no money. Interestingly, when there is adequate rain there is bumper crop, still no money since what the farmer has grown has no market value. Your business strategy, if it includes the farmers, migrant labourers and working-class people, can make you enter the blue ocean of business where there is no competition”, he added.

“When you are inspired by some great purpose, some extraordinary project, all your thoughts break their bonds – your mind transcends limitations, your consciousness expands in every direction and you find yourself in a new, great and wonderful world. Dormant forces, faculties and talents become alive and you discover yourself to be the greater person by far than you ever dreamed”, Dr Shetty said.

Prof P Nagabhushan, director and officiating chairman of Board of Governors (BoG) , IIIT-A, in his address said during the Covid period, the institution suffered its share of setbacks.

“Yet that did not deter us. The institute has remained active with its research,” he said citing development of a rapid diagnostic kit for the detection of corona virus besides autonomously propelled catalytic magnetic nanobots designed for degradation of toxic industrial dyes in water bodies by institute scientists.

“Despite Covid disruption, our students have excelled in hackathons and other coding competitions. I feel happy to also share that Sneha Mishra received the prestigious ADOBE Women in Technology Fellowship 2021 and Kathar Sampada Manoj bagged Grace Hopper Celebration Fellowship 2021,” he said.

During the ceremony, Sahil Goyal was awarded the Chairman’s Gold Medal for 2021 for his outstanding academic performance. As many as 144 BTech (IT) and 80 BTech (electronic communication engineering) students were awarded their degrees along with 241 students who were awarded postgraduate courses degrees, including MTech, MBA and PhD. Prof T Lahari, dean (academics), prof Vijayshri Tiwari, registrar, Manish Goswami, associate dean (exams) and prof Neetesh Purohit also spoke on the occasion.

Seven foreign students also awarded degrees

PRAYAGRAJ Seven foreign students were also awarded degrees at the convocation. Four of them were awarded BTech (IT), two BTech (ECE) degrees and one PhD degree. The passing out foreign students included two from Qatar and one each from Bahrain, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Oman and Thailand.

MEDAL WINNERS

·Chairman’s Gold Medal: Sahil Goyal of BTech ((Electronic Communication Engineering)

·Dhruv Agarwal, Aayush Chaudhry and Rahul Birendra Jha awarded gold, silver and bronze medal respectively for BTech (IT) academic session from July 2017 to June 2021.

·Sahil Goyal, Abdul Ahad Siddiqui and Shivansh Srivastava awarded gold, silver and bronze medal respectively for BTech (ECE)

·Mohammed Afzal Ansari, Bhisikar Siddhant Sanjyot and Mitali Singh awarded gold, silver and bronze medal respectively for MTech (IT)

·Akriti Srivastava, Swarnika Shruti and Pratibha Singh awarded gold, silver and bronze medal respectively for MTech (ECE)

·Himanshi Khandelwal, Shivanshu Kulshrestha and Tina Munjal awarded gold, silver and bronze medal respectively for MBA

·Gaurav Pandey of BTech (IT) awarded Dr TCM Pillay Memorial Gold Medal for BTech (IT)

·Dhairya Baweja of BTech (IT) awarded Nobel Laureate Prof Claude Cohen Tannoudji Gold Medal

·Mehul Arora of BTech (IT) awarded Prof Dr Ing Mathias Kleiner Gold Medal

·Samiksha Khandelwal of MTech Bio Informatics awarded Prof Joelle Cohen Tannoudji Gold Medal