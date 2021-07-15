Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kejriwal seeks Bharat Ratna for Sunderlal Bahuguna, founding member of Chipko movement

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged the central government to consider awarding Bharat Ratna -- India’s highest civilian award -- to environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna, a founding member of the Chipko movement
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi:
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 11:16 PM IST
The Chipko movement was a non-violent forest conservation movement that began in Uttarakhand in 1973 where in villagers , especially women, went to the forest and hugged trees to prevent them from felling. It emerged as a peasant and a women’s movement for forest rights.

Bahuguna died of Covid-19 at 94 at a hospital in Rishikesh on May 21. A recipient of India’s second-highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, Bahuguna’s work revolved around people’s rights over forests in the Himalayas.

“Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday unveiled a commemorative stone, portrait, and took part in a tree plantation drive at the Delhi Legislative Assembly in memory of the revered environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna who is world-renowned for spearheading the Chipko Movement. On the occasion, the CM appealed to the central government to honour Sunderlal Bahuguna with the Bharat Ratna award...” said a statement issued by Kejriwal’s office.

“His fight and struggle along with his dedication to giving back to the society will not just be remembered but it will continue to motivate and inspire generations and generations of citizens of not just Uttarakhand... but the entire country,” it said.

Uttarakhand is one of the states in which the Aam Aadmi Party will be contesting assembly polls in 2022.

Kejriwal also presented a cheque of 1 lakh to Bahuguna’s family. The event at the Delhi legislative assembly was also attended by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and speaker Ram Niwas Goel, said the statement.

On July 4, Kejriwal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider awarding the Bharat Ratna collectively to health care professionals, including doctors, nurses and paramedics who have been on the front-line of India’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

