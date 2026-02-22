Kendrapara school horror: 4 teachers, peon held for raping 12-year-old Odisha girl

Police in Odisha’s Kendrapara district arrested four school teachers, including a woman, for allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old Class VII girl student of a private English medium school over two years. A fifth accused, the school peon, was also taken into custody for abetment and concealment. Representational image.

The accused — Chandan Kumar Prusty (37), Biswa Ranjan Sahoo (31), Rashmikanta Biswal (47), Minati Bai (34), all teachers, and Rashmi Ranjan Rana (32), the peon — were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

The arrests came hours after the survivor’s mother lodged an FIR at Rajkanika police station. The case was registered under provisions for gang-rape of a minor and criminal intimidation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The matter surfaced when the victim refused to attend school on January 14. Later, she disclosed being sexually assaulted multiple times within school premises over two years, with the accused threatening her into silence.

The survivor’s mother told the police she had raised concerns about inappropriate conduct by certain teachers with the school principal last month, but no action was taken. The victim’s father, a plumber based in New Delhi, returned to the village and filed a petition before the district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Friday.

CWC chairperson Swagatika Patra said a team was dispatched to the school after receiving the petition, meeting the survivor, her parents, teachers, staff and principal.

Sub-divisional police officer Sukant Patra said the victim’s video statement was recorded under Section 180 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). A prima facie case has been registered and the accused have been medically examined and produced in court. The girl has received medical treatment.

Kendrapara superintendent of police Siddharth Kataria said a DSP-ranked officer has been assigned to lead the probe. “The case has been red flagged to ensure expeditious investigation and trial. The Odisha Police is treating this case with the highest seriousness and sensitivity,” Kataria said. He added that a Special Public Prosecutor would be appointed to fast-track the trial.

The 24-year-old school has around 600 students and 20 teaching staff. Meanwhile, several parents held a demonstration before the Rajkanika police station, alleging the accused have been framed.