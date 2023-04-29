PM SHRI INITIATIVE: Centre to develop four KVs in Prayagraj as ‘Model Schools’

PRAYAGRAJ Four Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in Prayagraj have made the cut and joined the list of the 9,000 schools from across the country hand-picked for development as ‘Model Schools’ by Union Ministry of Education under its flagship initiative of Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI).

Over the next few years, the central government plans to take the tally of PM-SHRI schools to 14,500 across the country (HT Photo)

In all, 17 Kendriya Vidyalayas under the jurisdiction of KV Regional Office (RO), Varanasi, have been selected under this coveted scheme of the central government, said officials of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). The KVs of Sangam city selected under PM SHRI include -- KV Air Force Station (AFS), Manauri, KV-New Cantonment, KV-Bamrauli, and KV-Cheoki.

Other KVs of the Varanasi region that have been selected under PM SHRI include -- KV-DLW of Varanasi, KV-Kandheri, KV-Ballia, KV-Chopan, KV at Siddharthnagar, KV Number 1 of Air Force Station-Gorakhpur, KV-Gangarani, KV-Chero (Salempur). KV (Rail Parisar)-Gonda, KV-Sultanpur, KV (39 Gorkha Training Centre), Varanasi Cantonment, KV-Basti, and KV at Manas Nagar (Mughalsarai).

“We are proud that 17 KVs of the Varanasi region have been selected under this coveted scheme of the Union ministry of education. Presently, we are working on the proposal which has to be sent to the ministry regarding what all facilities does the selected KVs already have and what additional facilities are required as per the norms laid down under the PM SHRI scheme,” said deputy commissioner, RO-Varanasi, AK Mishra.

In these model schools, students will be trained to take part in hackathons, and to excel in studies and other co-curricular activities. Equipped with smart classrooms and improved infrastructure, PM SHRI schools will implement the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 in its entirety.

The PM SHRI scheme was launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 5, 2022. Under this scheme, the government aims to develop more than 14,500 schools across India. Through this scheme, the already existing schools would be selected, strengthened, and upgraded.

Based on the objectives of the scheme, PM SHRI Schools will also aim towards delivering quality teaching to enhance cognitive development of the students. Through PM SHRI Schools, the government also aims to create nurturing, holistic and well-rounded individuals equipped with key 21st century skills.

Institutions that made the shortlist were selected from over 2.5 lakh government schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas, which were found eligible to apply under the scheme. They were assessed on the basis of six broad parameters -- ‘curriculum, pedagogy and assessment’; ‘access and infrastructure’; ‘Human resources – leadership’; ‘inclusive practices and gender equity’; ‘management, monitoring and governance’; and ‘beneficiary satisfaction’.

