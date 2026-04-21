Thrissur , Scenes from a powerful explosion at a fireworks unit in Mundathicode were heartbreaking, as rescuers-mostly residents-described how the blast tore through a quiet paddy field, killing at least 12 people, injuring several others, and leaving widespread destruction. Kerala: Blast at fireworks unit rips through paddy field, leaving death, devastation

Columns of thick black smoke rose high into the sky from a cluster of temporary sheds erected in the middle of the field, where firecrackers were being prepared for a local annual festival known for its spectacular fireworks and percussion ensembles.

A routine workday quickly descended into chaos at around 3.30 pm.

Firefighters and rescue personnel who rushed to the isolated site were forced to stop midway as intermittent explosions continued, sending shockwaves across the area.

Unable to approach, they sprayed water from a distance, waiting for the blasts to subside before moving in.

Television visuals and eyewitness accounts painted a grim picture-residents, among the first to reach the spot, were seen carrying the injured across uneven, slushy terrain and collecting scattered human remains.

"Parts of bodies were lying scattered. We helped gather them and send them to hospitals," said a local man, his voice trembling.

Officials said around 40 workers were believed to have been present at the unit at the time of the explosion, many of whom suffered burn injuries, several of them critical.

The injured were rushed to hospitals, mainly the Government Medical College, Thrissur, as ambulances shuttled between the remote site and medical facilities.

Wilson, one of the surviving workers, recalled the terrifying moment.

"There was a sudden flash beside me and then fire… after that, I don't remember anything," he said. He maintained that all workers at the unit were Malayalees and that no migrant labourers were employed.

According to him, the unit had been operating in compliance with safety norms.

"There was nothing illegal. Maybe the extreme heat or direct sunlight on the gunpowder triggered the fire," he said.

Residents said the fireworks unit had functioned in the area for years without incident, making the scale of Tuesday's tragedy even more shocking. The sound of the explosion was heard kilometres away, and some nearby houses reportedly suffered damage.

Even hours after the initial blast, occasional explosions and the risk of igniting stored firecrackers continued to hamper rescue operations, with fire and police personnel proceeding cautiously through the debris.

As smoke slowly cleared over the once tranquil fields, festive anticipation surrounding the Pooram gave way to grief, with families anxiously awaiting news of their loved ones and authorities struggling to ascertain the exact toll in what is among the worst such accidents in the region in recent times.

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