‘Kerala challenging federal structure by turning against ED’: Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday came down heavily on the Left front government in Kerala for announcing a judicial inquiry against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials probing the sensational gold smuggling case.

Addressing newsmen in the state capital, Singh said the government’s move was shocking and it will weaken the federal structure of the country. “It is an unfortunate development. How can a state government initiate probe against central agencies? It is against the federal structure of the country,” he said, reminding the government that central agencies came to the state after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The government had announced a judicial commission on Friday to probe the ED alleging the central agency was planning to implicate the CM in the gold smuggling case and portray the government in a bad light.

“This is 100 per cent against the federal structure of the country. Instead of turning against the ED, it should have co-operated with the ongoing investigation to unravel the truth,” he said. Later he carried out a roadshow in Varkala (Kollam) and addressed several meetings for April 6 assembly election.

But CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who is camping in the state for the last few days, criticised the defence minister. “He has no idea about either the constitution or federal structure. How can a central agency carry out an investigation in the state without taking the government into confidence?” he asked.

The gold smuggling case has become the latest flashpoint between the Centre and the state governments. Last week, the Kerala police filed a case against ED officials for allegedly forcing Swapna Suresh, the main accused in the smuggling case, to give a statement against the CM. On Friday, the government had ordered a judicial inquiry against the central agency for allegedly trying to implicate the CM in the case. But the agency has rejected the allegations. The smuggling case came to light in July last year after customs seized 30 kilograms of yellow metal from the UAE consulate in the state capital. Now, at least five central agencies are probing smuggling and money laundering cases.