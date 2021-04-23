Kerala CM calls all-party meet after record 26,995 cases

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala reported 26,995 Covid-19 cases on Thursday in the highest single-day surge so far since the outbreak last year, with a high test positivity rate of 19.97%, and a worried state government called an all-party meeting on Monday to discuss ways to contain the pandemic.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the second wave was really critical and sought help of all sections of people to tide over the crisis. He said he has given instructions to top health officials to talk to vaccine companies to buy enough doses. “We hope the Centre will continue to supply it free. But we can’t wait for it. So we have already started negotiations with vaccine manufacturers,” he told reporters in the state capital.

Vijayan appealed to people to contribute generously to the CM relief fund. He said people who have vaccinated and others have contributed ₹22 lakh in a single day. “We need such help at the critical juncture. We will buy enough doses and vaccinate as many as we can. We can’t wait further,” said the CM. He said rapid response teams will be constituted to help health and civic officials, urging people not to crowd vaccination centres.

As vaccine supplies dwindled, many areas in the state witnessed rush at vaccinations centres on Thursday too. “We have already made it clear that doses will be given to only those who registered online. There is no spot registration from now on. Hope people will realise this,” he said. Minor scuffle was reported in Kottayam and Alapzuha on Wednesday.

The CM said there are 10.65 million people in the 18-45 age group and the state will have to stock enough doses. The CM had already announced that the government will distribute vaccines free of cost.

“It is true the second wave is really hard. We need a joint fight to come out of trying times. The government has called an all-party meet on Monday. We will hear all parties and sections,” he said, adding special control rooms will be set up for guest workers. He said some vested interests were trying to create panic and mislead them.

This is the first time the state crossed 25,000 single-day tally. In the last 24 hours, 1,37,177 samples were tested. The state also reported 28 deaths, taking the toll to 5028. Active caseload also crossed 150,000 (1,56,266) for the first time. Ernakulam remained worst- affected with 4396 cases followed by Kozhikode with 3372 cases, according to the data released by the health ministry

Going by the pace of cases, experts said the state may report at least double the cases by next week. The health department said it has enough stock of oxygen, ICU beds and ventilators. It has activated some of the defunct first line treatment centres and stadia to meet the emergency situation.

.

