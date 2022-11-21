Kerala connection of Mangaluru blast accused: Several spots in Aluva searched

Central intelligence agencies on Monday carried out searches in certain areas of Aluva in Kerala’s Kochi after it was revealed that Mangaluru auto-rickshaw explosion accused Mohammad Shariq arranged materials to make the bomb during his stay in the city in Ernakulam district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused reportedly told investigating agencies that he procured the online consignment through Amazon while staying in Aluva in the second week of September. Agencies suspect that some people in Aluva may have trained and advised him in assembling explosives.

Officials have also collected details of online supply firms in Aluva. There are also reports that he made at least three trips to Aluva, two from Coimbatore and one from Mangaluru, this year.

“We are sure that he got local help in Aluva. His contacts and other sources will be investigated. We are also keeping a tab on people who have a history of aiding such elements. We will hand over all information to Karnataka police and central agencies,” said a senior official of the Kerala anti-terrorism wing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read:Mangaluru blast: Police recover explosive materials from suspect’s home

There are also some unconfirmed reports that two people have been detained for helping Mohammad Shariq, but the state police refused to confirm it.

In 2006, the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) had conducted a secret camp in Binnanipuram in Aluva and another in Vagamon in Idukki district in 2007. Later, intelligence agencies found that many clandestine operations and blasts were planned during these two camps and the idea to float now-defunct Indian Mujahideen was also born here.