Kerala Crime Branch to probe dental student death case
Kerala Crime Branch to probe dental student death case
Thiruvananthapuram, The investigation into the death of a student at a private dental college in Kannur has been handed over to the state Crime Branch, authorities said on Wednesday.
An order in this regard was issued by State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar based on the recommendation of the Kannur City Police Commissioner, citing the need for a comprehensive and fair probe in view of the serious allegations raised by the victim's family.
The decision comes a day after various Dalit outfits held a statewide hartal demanding a comprehensive probe into Nithin Raj's death and stringent action against those responsible for it.
Raj, a first-year BDS student at a private dental college in Anjarakandy in Kannur district, was found critically injured after falling from a building on April 10 and later succumbed to his injuries.
Kannur police, which initially registered a case of unnatural death, later booked two faculty members Dr Ram and Dr Sangeetha Nambiar on charges of abetment of suicide and under provisions of the SC/ST Act, following allegations that the student was subjected to caste and complexion-based harassment.
The Cyber Police had also registered a separate case after it emerged that the student had availed a loan through a mobile application, whose operators allegedly contacted his teacher, leading to a complaint being lodged with the college authorities.{{/usCountry}}
The Cyber Police had also registered a separate case after it emerged that the student had availed a loan through a mobile application, whose operators allegedly contacted his teacher, leading to a complaint being lodged with the college authorities.{{/usCountry}}
The DGP, in the order issued on Wednesday, pointed out that the family of the deceased has raised several issues regarding the investigation.{{/usCountry}}
The DGP, in the order issued on Wednesday, pointed out that the family of the deceased has raised several issues regarding the investigation.{{/usCountry}}
"Considering the sensational nature of the case, the Additional Director General of Police recommended transferring the probe to the State Crime Branch," the order said.{{/usCountry}}
"Considering the sensational nature of the case, the Additional Director General of Police recommended transferring the probe to the State Crime Branch," the order said.{{/usCountry}}
The DGP further stated that the Crime Branch will register the cases at its police station and entrust the investigation to a competent officer or a team with immediate effect.{{/usCountry}}
The DGP further stated that the Crime Branch will register the cases at its police station and entrust the investigation to a competent officer or a team with immediate effect.{{/usCountry}}
This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.{{/usCountry}}
This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.{{/usCountry}}