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Kerala Crime Branch to probe dental student death case

Kerala Crime Branch to probe dental student death case

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 05:28 pm IST
PTI |
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Thiruvananthapuram, The investigation into the death of a student at a private dental college in Kannur has been handed over to the state Crime Branch, authorities said on Wednesday.

Kerala Crime Branch to probe dental student death case

An order in this regard was issued by State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar based on the recommendation of the Kannur City Police Commissioner, citing the need for a comprehensive and fair probe in view of the serious allegations raised by the victim's family.

The decision comes a day after various Dalit outfits held a statewide hartal demanding a comprehensive probe into Nithin Raj's death and stringent action against those responsible for it.

Raj, a first-year BDS student at a private dental college in Anjarakandy in Kannur district, was found critically injured after falling from a building on April 10 and later succumbed to his injuries.

Kannur police, which initially registered a case of unnatural death, later booked two faculty members Dr Ram and Dr Sangeetha Nambiar on charges of abetment of suicide and under provisions of the SC/ST Act, following allegations that the student was subjected to caste and complexion-based harassment.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Kerala Crime Branch to probe dental student death case
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