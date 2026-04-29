Thiruvananthapuram, The investigation into the death of a student at a private dental college in Kannur has been handed over to the state Crime Branch, authorities said on Wednesday.

Kerala Crime Branch to probe dental student death case

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An order in this regard was issued by State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar based on the recommendation of the Kannur City Police Commissioner, citing the need for a comprehensive and fair probe in view of the serious allegations raised by the victim's family.

The decision comes a day after various Dalit outfits held a statewide hartal demanding a comprehensive probe into Nithin Raj's death and stringent action against those responsible for it.

Raj, a first-year BDS student at a private dental college in Anjarakandy in Kannur district, was found critically injured after falling from a building on April 10 and later succumbed to his injuries.

Kannur police, which initially registered a case of unnatural death, later booked two faculty members Dr Ram and Dr Sangeetha Nambiar on charges of abetment of suicide and under provisions of the SC/ST Act, following allegations that the student was subjected to caste and complexion-based harassment.

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{{^usCountry}} The Cyber Police had also registered a separate case after it emerged that the student had availed a loan through a mobile application, whose operators allegedly contacted his teacher, leading to a complaint being lodged with the college authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Cyber Police had also registered a separate case after it emerged that the student had availed a loan through a mobile application, whose operators allegedly contacted his teacher, leading to a complaint being lodged with the college authorities. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The DGP, in the order issued on Wednesday, pointed out that the family of the deceased has raised several issues regarding the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DGP, in the order issued on Wednesday, pointed out that the family of the deceased has raised several issues regarding the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Considering the sensational nature of the case, the Additional Director General of Police recommended transferring the probe to the State Crime Branch," the order said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Considering the sensational nature of the case, the Additional Director General of Police recommended transferring the probe to the State Crime Branch," the order said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The DGP further stated that the Crime Branch will register the cases at its police station and entrust the investigation to a competent officer or a team with immediate effect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DGP further stated that the Crime Branch will register the cases at its police station and entrust the investigation to a competent officer or a team with immediate effect. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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