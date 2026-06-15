Kochi, The ED questioned Shiiby Kartha, daughter of CMRL Managing Director Sasidharan Kartha, in connection with a money laundering case involving the company and former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena T, on Monday, officials said.

Kerala: ED questions CMRL MD''s daughter in money laundering probe

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Shiby appeared before the Enforcement Directorate office here around 11 am in response to a summons issued by the agency, they added.

According to ED sources, Shiby is a director of Nipuna International Private Limited, a sister concern of Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited , which is also under the agency's scanner.

The ED is also probing Sasja India Private Limited and Empower India Capital Investments Private Limited , two other firms associated with the Kartha family.

Sources said notices have also been served on CMRL Managing Director Sasidharan Kartha and his son Saran S Kartha.

Veena has been asked to appear before the agency officials on June 17 for questioning, they said.

The ED probe pertains to allegations that CMRL paid ₹2.78 crore to Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, a company owned by Veena Vijayan, without receiving any services in return.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the agency, EICPL, operated by Sasidharan Kartha, had also extended loans worth ₹50 lakh to Exalogic despite the company allegedly failing to make timely repayments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the agency, EICPL, operated by Sasidharan Kartha, had also extended loans worth ₹50 lakh to Exalogic despite the company allegedly failing to make timely repayments. {{/usCountry}}

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The ED has alleged that the management of CMRL and Veena Vijayan generated "proceeds of crime" through these transactions.

The agency registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act based on a prosecution complaint filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office before a court in Ernakulam in April 2025.

The SFIO, the investigation arm of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, had launched a probe into the affairs of CMRL following findings by the Income Tax Department.

CMRL came under the scanner of central agencies after an Income Tax Department raid in January 2019, which allegedly detected irregularities, including expenses suspected to be fictitious and amounting to around ₹130 crore.

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