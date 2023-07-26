Kerala government reserves seats for transgender students in nursing courses

The Kerala government on Wednedsay announced reservation for transgender students who wish to pursue nursing courses in the state, a first for the state and possibly in India.

Kerala health minister Veena George. (Facebook Photo)

State health minister Veena George said one seat each will be reserved for students from the community in B.Sc nursing and general nursing courses.

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government has been taking great initiatives to uplift the marginalised community and this is part of such efforts, she said.

“This government has been making major strides towards the empowerment of the transgender community. This step is a continuation of that process to ensure the involvement of the community in the state’s health sector,” George wrote on Facebook.

“This is for the first time in the history (of the state) that reservation has been granted for transgenders in the field of nursing,” she said.

