Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Kerala government launches welfare fund and pension for techies
others

Kerala government launches welfare fund and pension for techies

Kerala chief minister Vijayan said the government aims to increase IT hardware production in the State to ₹10,000 crore from the present ₹2,500 crore.
By Press Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said women workers would be given a financial aid of 15,000 during pregnancy and 10,000 at the time of their marriage. (ANI)

The Kerala government has launched a welfare fund and pension for employees in the field of IT and information technology-enabled services (ITeS) in the State.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said women workers would be given a financial aid of 15,000 during pregnancy and 10,000 at the time of their marriage. He said over 1.5 lakh employees would benefit from this assistance.

“Started welfare fund for IT & ITeS workers that ensures a pension of 3,000. Women workers will be given a financial aid of 15,000 during pregnancy and 10,000 for marriages. Beneficiaries will get 15,000 for medical treatment. Over 1.5 lakh employees will be benefited,” Vijayan tweeted today.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, he said an employee who pays dividend for 10 consecutive years would get the pension after the age of 60.

“Those unable to work for two years due to any physical disability are also eligible for the pension. The pension is 3,000. It will be increased by 50 every year,” he said.

Vijayan said the government aims to increase IT hardware production in the State to 10,000 crore from the present 2,500 crore.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ludhiana district health department launches pulse polio drive

Flight lieutenant held for raping colleague at institute in Coimbatore

Caste-based census should be conducted, PMK chief Ramadoss tells Centre

Bharat bandh: Farmers form teams to block traffic movement on highways
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP