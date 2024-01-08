Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to Suresh Gopi in woman journalist’s case

The Kerala high court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi in connection with a case of alleged misbehaviour with a woman journalist. Actor-politician Suresh Gopi. (Photo from X)

Justice Sophy Thomas, who heard the petition, ruled that ‘custodial interrogation of the petitioner is not needed for the purpose of investigation on the assurance made by the counsel for the petitioner that the petitioner is ready to cooperate’ with the probe.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Adverting to the facts and circumstances, this court is inclined to allow this petition under the following terms: in the event of arrest, the petitioner shall be released on bail on executing bond...thereafter the petitioner shall appear before the investigating officer if and when directed,” the court said.

The complainant also told the court that it does not oppose the bail application.

Gopi, a prominent actor in Malayalam cinema, was booked by the Nadakkavu police in Kozhikode on October 28 under section 354 (A)(1)(i) of the IPC for physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures. The case was later altered to section 354 of the IPC for assault or criminal force to outrage the modesty of a woman.

The actor-politician was booked based on the woman journalist’s complaint that he touched her inappropriately during a press briefing. The BJP leader later claimed that he placed his hand on the woman’s shoulder in an act of affection and that if she felt mentally troubled over it, he would apologise.

Subsequently, on November 15, the actor was questioned for around two hours at the Nadakkavu police station over the incident. Dozens of party workers accompanied him to the station in an act of solidarity.

In his bail plea, the BJP leader said the allegations were made against him with the objective to tarnish his public image.