Kerala high court rejects PIL against strike call by LDF on September 27

By Press Trust of India, Kochi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 12:52 AM IST
A Kerala high court bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly dismissed the plea filed by a man from Sasthamkotta after the Kerala government said it will ensure that no untoward incidents will occur due to the hartal. (Representational picture)

The Kerala high court on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking to declare as illegal the state-wide hartal on September 27 called by the ruling LDF to express solidarity with the farmers protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly dismissed the plea filed by a man from Sasthamkotta after the state government said it will ensure that no untoward incidents will occur due to the strike.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, spearheading the anti-farm agitation, has announced ‘Bharat Bandh’ on September 27 aiming at further strengthening and expanding the farmers’ agitation which began in November last year and the LDF in Kerala will observe a state-wide hartal on the same day in solidarity with it.

This was announced by LDF convener and CPI(M) acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan after a meeting of the leaders of the ruling party alliance on Thursday.

The state government on Friday also informed that the high court that it will ensure necessary arrangements for those who would like to work on September 27.

The state government also said that it will ensure protection to those who are not participating in the strike. Talking to reporters, Vijayaraghavan had said that 500,000 people will participate in the protest in the state against the Centre’s “anti-farmer policy”.

Over 100 organisations including motor transport workers, bank employees and farmers organisations have extended their support to the LDF agitation.

The protesting farmers have been demanding the repeal of the laws, which they are afraid will do away with the MSP system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

