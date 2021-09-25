Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kerala logs 17,983 new cases, 127 deaths as Covid surge continues

State health minister Veena George said 110,523 samples were tested for Covid-19 in Kerala in the last 24 hours.
By Press Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 12:53 AM IST
The health minister said that 91.3% of the targeted population in Kerala, which is above 18 years, have taken the first dose of the Covid vaccine and 39% of the same age group received both the doses. (PTI)

Kerala on Friday logged 17,983 new Covid-19 cases and 127 deaths, taking the infection count to 4,597,293 and the death toll to 24,318.

State health minister Veena George said 110,523 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

According to her, there are 841 wards across 422 local self-government bodies with the weekly population infection ratio (WIPR) above 10%.

“There are 162,846 active Covid-19 cases of which only 12.6 per cent are admitted to hospitals,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, 15,054 persons recuperated from the disease on Friday, taking the total cured to 4,409,530.

“Of those infected today, 72 reached the state from outside while 16,918 contracted the disease through their contact. The source of infection of 877 are yet to be traced and 116 health workers are also among the infected,” the minister said in a release.

Among the districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of fresh infections -- 2,784, followed by Ernakulam with 2397 and Thiruvananthapuram 1,802.

There are 469,954 people under observation in the state of which 22,512 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

The minister also said that 91.3% of the targeted population, which is above 18 years, have taken the first dose of the Covid vaccine and 39% of the same age group received both the doses.

