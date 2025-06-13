Kerala taluk officer suspended for casteist slur at nurse killed in Air India crash

A junior superintendent at a government taluk office in Kerala’s Kasaragod district was on Friday suspended for making disparaging and casteist comments about the Malayali nurse who was killed in Thursday’s Air India mishap in Ahmedabad. Remains of the crashed Air India plane lie on a building in Ahmedabad. (PTI)

Revenue minister K Rajan said he ordered the immediate suspension of A Pavithran from service after being told about the latter’s “insulting comments” on Facebook about Ranjitha G Nair, the Pullad-native nurse who was among the casualties in the AI-171 crash.

“This is a despicable act on the part of the deputy tahsildar,” the minister said. Pavithran worked as a deputy tehsildar at the Vellarikund taluk office in Kasaragod.

Following the incident, it came to light that Pavithran was a repeat offender, after he was suspended by Kasaragod collector K Inbasekar in September last year for making casteist slurs at former minister and current Kanhangad MLA E Chandrasekharan. Several complaints had been filed against the junior superintendent with the collector’s office.

Ranjitha (42) had arrived in Kerala earlier this week on leave from the UK where she worked as a nurse. Family members and those close to her shared that she had got a job with the state health service in Kerala and planned to return home from the UK after completing her job contract there. Her new home in Pullad was also under construction. She is survived by her husband Vineesh, two minor children and her mother.

Authorities in Kerala confirmed Ranjitha’s death in the chilling Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad.