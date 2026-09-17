Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam will launch the 'Sayantanam' programme through the NSS to identify and support elderly people facing social isolation, neglect and mental health issues, Minister Roji M John said on Thursday.

Keralam to launch ‘Sayantanam’ programme for elderly welfare through NSS

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The programme will involve college students in activities aimed at the welfare of the elderly and help connect senior citizens with the community, he said.

The state Higher Education minister made the announcement at the 2026-27 State NSS Advisory Committee meeting, according to a statement.

As part of the initiative, college students will be encouraged to participate in a 'Time Bank' programme, modelled on similar initiatives in colleges in countries such as Switzerland, he said.

Under the model, participants accumulate volunteer hours by providing non-medical assistance to senior citizens, which they can later redeem for similar support when they need it.

Students involved in elderly welfare activities will be given weightage in academic courses and employment opportunities, the minister said.

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{{^usCountry}} National Service Scheme volunteers will interact with elderly people as part of field studies during seven-day camps, study their problems and prepare reports based on their findings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} National Service Scheme volunteers will interact with elderly people as part of field studies during seven-day camps, study their problems and prepare reports based on their findings. {{/usCountry}}

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The initiative will initially involve training by experts and will later be extended to other student groups, including the NCC and Student Police Cadets, he said.

A dedicated 'Time Bank' app will also be developed to accurately record the time spent by students on voluntary services.

John said implementing the programme at a time when a new department for the welfare of senior citizens is being established in the state would provide a major boost to elderly welfare activities in Keralam.

He directed the formation of a sub-committee, with the participation of the concerned cells, to address issues relating to grace marks.

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State funds will be made available to provide training to NSS programme officers who have not received dedicated training, while steps will be taken to expedite the appointment of the State NSS Officer, he said.

John announced that a 'State Parliament' interaction programme would be organised with the chief minister, involving selected NSS volunteers from each cell, the statement added.

'Sayantanam' can be loosely translated into English as "the evening of life".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.