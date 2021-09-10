Key accused of Haryana Police constable paper leak case held

The crime investigation agency (CIA) of the Kaithal police have arrested the key accused in the constable paper leak case.

Police said accused Muzaffar Ahmed was arrested from Jammu. He had played a key role in providing question papers and answer keys to the other accused. Police had announced a cash reward of ₹2 lakh for any information on Ahmed.

Police have so far arrested 34 people and said two employees associated with a Jammu-based examination agency, which had been given the contract to prepare question papers for the written exam, had leaked the questions and answer key of the male constables’ recruitment exam conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC).

According to a statement issued by Kaithal superintendent of police (SP) Lokender Singh, “Ahmed, a resident of Ramban district in Jammu, had taken a copy of the question paper and answer keys from accused Jitender Singh, who was employee of the examination agency and Ahmed and other accused Azaz Amin, of Srinagar, had allegedly sold the answer keys and question paper to Afzal, of Srinagar, at ₹60 lakh. Later, Afzal sold them to accused Raj Kumar at Delhi airport at ₹1 crore,” claimed the police.

The SP said investigation is on in the case.