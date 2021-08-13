KGMU to home deliver degrees forgotten by students

Gaurav.Saigal@htlive.com

LUCKNOW The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has decided to home deliver degrees to its students who forgot to take them while leaving the campus.

The decision was taken in a recently held executive council meeting after the university found that over 1,300 students had not taken their degrees despite reminders. “The actual number of such degrees with the university was 1,474 and when reminder was sent to the students, 167 of them took their degrees till June 30,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson, KGMU.

As many as 1,307 degrees of different batches are left with the university. The university charges ₹2,000 for each degree. But now, these degrees will be sent to the students and affiliated colleges without any fee.

“We have started sending degrees by post to students whom we are able to contact over telephone and confirm their address,” said Dr Singh, who is looking after the process to send the degrees.

Starting from 2005 and 2006 (27 degrees), the maximum pending degrees (642) are of the 2020 batch students, including MBBS and nursing. The university has also decided that the fee for the degree will be included in the final exam fee.

Of the total degrees pending, six are of 2007 batch, 83 of 2008 and 2009 batches, 22 of 2010 batch, 23 of 2011 batch, 16 of 2012 batch, 23 of 2013 batch, 35 of 2014 batch, 30 of 2015 batch, 68 of 2016 batch, 36 of 2017 batch, 75 of 2018 batch, 221 of 2019 batch and 642 of the 2020 batch.

“It has also been decided that fee for degrees will be charged with the fee for the final year exam. There will also be provision to dispatch degrees if the student is unable to take it physically due to some reason,” said Singh.