Khadi & silk designs dazzle at U.P. Mega Expo Fashion Show

LUCKNOW The highly anticipated ‘Resham and Khadi Fashion Show’ took centre stage during the nine-day U.P. State Mega Expo at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Tuesday night. The show, curated by renowned fashion designers Asma Hussain and Aditi Jaggi Rastogi, featured well-known models showcasing exquisite khadi and silk pieces on the runway. With bridal looks and innovative designs, the models left the audience in awe of the designers’ creativity. Asma Hussain’s segment included a captivating presentation featuring scenes from the Ramayana. (Deepak Gupta)

Later, she established the Asma Hussain Institute of Fashion Technology, the first fashion technology institute in Uttar Pradesh. Her commitment extends to providing free training to underprivileged women, with 9,000 trainees having benefited from her mentorship, and she has created employment opportunities for thousands more. Hussain’s profound understanding of intricate designs, textiles, and fabrics is clearly reflected in her work.

Aditi Rastogi is currently dedicated to globalising khadi and collaborates with local weavers, providing them with opportunities to earn a livelihood. Her mission revolves around making khadi appealing to all generations and creating contemporary styles for clothing that resonate with a wide audience. Through her work in the show and beyond, she strives to establish khadi as a fashion statement while also involving those with limited means to help them earn a living.

The event’s chief guest was Rakesh Sachan, the cabinet minister for MSME, khadi, village industries, sericulture, and textiles, alongside other prominent personalities such as Padma Shri folk singer Malini Awasthi, and others.

