Khadi’s e-Market portal boosting sales of local products made by Prayagraj artisans

PRAYAGRAJ At a time when the state and central governments are pushing for an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) by promoting indigenous goods, khadi’s e-market portal is helping the rural artisans sell their products. According to officials, artisans are selling their products across the country through the e-portal of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) -- www.khadiindia.gov.in -- with gusto.

Online sales through this portal started in 2020 with Khadi masks being made available to consumers. In the last couple of years, the portal has turned into a comprehensive e-market platform with 185 products available for purchase. By the end of April 2023, as many as 792 orders were received in the Prayagraj division alone, highlighting the growth of this portal.

KVIC’s online catalogue includes fine hand-spun fabrics such as muslin, silk, denim and cotton, wristwatches, honey, herbal and green tea, herbal medicines, soap, papad, mustard oil, and other items. It also contains a variety of herbal cosmetics besides kurta-pajama for men, jackets, shirt-pant, t-shirts, gamcha (cloth towels), palazzo and trousers for women, khadi handkerchief, spices, herbal neem, wooden comb, shampoo, and soap made from cow dung and cow urine. Yoga clothing and eatables also find a place on this KVIC portal.

RB Singh, the secretary of Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Village Industry Establishment, Baraut, Prayagraj, says that his cotton and poly products are finding good demand among the urban populace. Similarly, Dinesh Pasi, the secretary of Bhagirathi Harijan Gramodaya Samiti, Jhunsi, Prayagraj, said that it is through KVIC that he supplies dusters and bedsheets to the railways.

U.P. Khadi board member Ramashankar Shakal said that the online sale of Khadi products is going to give impetus to the Swadeshi campaign. “Khadi’s e-market portal is providing an additional platform for artisans to sell their products. This is a strong step towards building a self-reliant India,” he added.

According to the district khadi and village industries officer, Ramavatar Yadav, “The price of products ranges from ₹50 to ₹5,000, keeping in mind the choice and affordability of all sections of buyers. Due to this, Khadi institutions are getting a big market.” Their production is increasing, and so is the income of the artisans. “Customers have expressed a lot of satisfaction regarding the online sale of Khadi products. KVIC has set a minimum order of ₹599 for free delivery of goods,” he added.

