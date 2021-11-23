Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Khalsa College of Education deliberates on Teacher Education
others

Khalsa College of Education deliberates on Teacher Education

The Khalsa College of Education organised the seminar-cum-workshop on teacher education quality in association with Jagat Punjab Sabha
Ensuring Teacher Education Quality remained the best way to change the education system and bring in positive change in society. (HT FILE PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSES ONLY )
Published on Nov 23, 2021 01:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Amritsar Khalsa College of Education (KCE) deliberated on the Teachers Education-Quality Assurance in campus on Monday. The focus was how education being provided to students during Covid times must retain its quality. The seminar-cum-workshop was organised by Canada-based Jagat Punjab Sabha in which chief guest Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, honourary secretary Khalsa College Governing Council spoke about Punjabi language and its historical perspectives. Ajaib Singh Chatha from Brampton gave a clarion call to educators to be role models and symbol of high ethical values for their students. Harpreet Kaur, principal, KCE, emphasised the need to preserve our culture.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Pathankot Grenade attack
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Andhra Pradesh Rainfall
American Music Awardss 2021
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP