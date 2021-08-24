Khap satraps back Kisan Morcha’s proposed Mahapanchayat on Sept 5

MEERUT The proposed Mahapanchayat of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in Muzaffarnagar on September 5 has received support of many Thambedar of Gathwala Malik Khap who have assured Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Narresh Tikait that members of this Khap will attend and support the Mahapanchayat.

Meanwhile, general secretary of Sarv Khap Panchayat Subhash Baliyan is also extending support to the Mahapanchayat. “BKU chief Naresh Tikait and other leaders are convening panchayats in the area to seek support of people and khaps. I hope they will seek support of all khaps in a meeting of Sarv Khap panchayat expected to be convened ahead of the Mahapanchayat”, said Baliyan.

BKU chief Naresh Tikait, his son and president of BKU’s youth wing Gaurav Tikait and other leaders are holding meetings and panchayats in villages to mobilise people to attend the Mahapanchayat in a big number to make it a historic event. “Farmers from across the country, including UP, Haryana and Rajasthan, will come to join the Mahapanchayat and it would be a historic event,” said Gaurav who has visited many villages to interact with people ahead of the Mahapanchayat.

Meanwhile, BKU chief Naresh Tikait addressed a panchayat in Sarnawali village of Gathwala Khap in Muzaffarnagar on Monday where he described the forthcoming Mahapanchayat as a ‘Dharmyudh’ (crusade) of the farmers. “Those who will skip it will get a bad name in history,” said Tikait and added, “Farmers from the entire country would participate in the Mahapanchayat and it would rewrite the history of farmers’ movements.”

Five thambedars (regional chiefs of khap) of Gathwala Malik Khap also attended the panchayat. Appreciating Gathwala Khap, Tikait said that this Khap always stood with farmers. “They are brave. Land is mother and identity of farmers and they will lose their identity if deprived of their land,” he said.

Thambedar of Fugana village Veerpal Malik, Ravinder Singh of Laank village and Baba Shyam Singh of Bahawri village said that their identity was from their clan members and assured of extending their full support to the Mahapanchayat. “We are always with those supporting farmers and their issues,” said the Thambedars who also held a meeting in Kharad village on Sunday to discuss how to support the Mahapanchayat.

Similar panchayats of Gathwala Khap will be convened in Kurawa village on August 27 and Kudana village (both in Muzaffarnagar district) on August 30 to discuss and ensure ways to support the Mahapanchayat.