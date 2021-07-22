Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kheri Sikandar first village in Kaithal with 100% Covid vaccination

By HT Correspondent, Karnal

PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 12:32 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 12:32 AM IST
Of the 989 beneficiaries, 581 are in the 18 to 44 age group, 197 in the 45 to 59 age group, and remaining 211 beneficiaries are in above-60 age group. (HT PHOTO)

Taking a lead in administering Covid-19 vaccine, Kheri Sikandar village has become the first village in Kaithal district to achieve cent per cent vaccination against the virus.

As per information provided by the district health authorities, all residents of the village, above the age of 18, have been given the first dose of the vaccine.

Sunita Rani, auxiliary nurse midwife for the Kheri Sukandar sub-centre, said total 989 residents of the village have been given the first dose.

“Of the 989 beneficiaries, 581 are in the 18 to 44 age group, 197 in the 45 to 59 age group, and remaining 211 beneficiaries are in above-60 age group,” she said.

Kaithal chief minister officer Dr Shailender Mamgai congratulated residents of the village and said this will encourage more people for the vaccination. “This is a big achievement and will help lessen the risk of the third wave,” said the CMO.

