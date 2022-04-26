Kheri violence case to be taken up on May 10

District and sessions judge Mukesh Mishra on Tuesday postponed till May 10 the hearing in the Lakhimpur violence case after the prosecution urged the court to grant them more time to file their objections to the discharge applications moved by prime accused Ashish Mishra, co-accused Sumit Jaiswal and Ashish Pandey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Defence counsel of some other accused also filed their applications before the court seeking more time to move their discharge applications.

District government counsel (DGC) Arvind Tripathi said the court accepted their requests and fixed May 10 as the next date of hearing.

On Tuesday, the hearing in the Lakhimpur violence case (FIR number 219 lodged in connection with killing of four farmers and a journalist) resumed in the district and sessions court.

The DGC said all 13 accused, currently in jail, including main accused Ashish Mishra were produced in the court through video conferencing (VC).

He added that presence of the accused through VC mode was allowed by the judge after the district jail administration urged the court for virtual presence of the accused, citing security concerns.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DGC said charges were to be framed against the accused in the case. DEO KANT PANDEY