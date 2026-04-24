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Kin allege delay in treatment after woman dies of snakebite death in Alappuzha

Kin allege delay in treatment after woman dies of snakebite death in Alappuzha

Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 12:38 pm IST
PTI |
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Alappuzha , Relatives of a 42-year-old woman who allegedly died after snakebite accused hospital authorities on Friday of delaying the administration of anti-venom.

Kin allege delay in treatment after woman dies of snakebite death in Alappuzha

Salina , a native of Cheravalli in Kayamkulam, was allegedly bitten by a snake around 7 pm on Thursday while getting into a car after attending a marriage function.

A relative told reporters that, following the incident, Salina reached the Kayamkulam Taluk Hospital at around 7.10 pm and informed the doctors that she had been bitten by something, though she could not identify what it was.

"Without giving an anti-venom dose, she was kept under observation for over 45 minutes. She collapsed in the toilet at around 8 pm and could not be revived," the relative claimed.

The family alleged that the hospital initially claimed it did not have anti-venom, but after the death said sufficient stock was available.

"We want a detailed probe into the incident as it is a clear case of negligence on the part of the doctors," the relative said.

Prasad said there were no neurological symptoms typically associated with snake envenomation, such as bleeding from viper bites, breathing issues, or blurred vision from cobra or common krait bites.

"It was a sudden and unfortunate death," he added.

Kayamkulam police registered a case for unnatural death and started a probe.

The body of the deceased was handed over to relatives after the postmortem.

As many as four persons, including two children, died across Kerala following snakebites in a week's time.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Kin allege delay in treatment after woman dies of snakebite death in Alappuzha
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Kin allege delay in treatment after woman dies of snakebite death in Alappuzha
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