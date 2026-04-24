Alappuzha , Relatives of a 42-year-old woman who allegedly died after snakebite accused hospital authorities on Friday of delaying the administration of anti-venom.

Kin allege delay in treatment after woman dies of snakebite death in Alappuzha

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Salina , a native of Cheravalli in Kayamkulam, was allegedly bitten by a snake around 7 pm on Thursday while getting into a car after attending a marriage function.

A relative told reporters that, following the incident, Salina reached the Kayamkulam Taluk Hospital at around 7.10 pm and informed the doctors that she had been bitten by something, though she could not identify what it was.

"Without giving an anti-venom dose, she was kept under observation for over 45 minutes. She collapsed in the toilet at around 8 pm and could not be revived," the relative claimed.

The family alleged that the hospital initially claimed it did not have anti-venom, but after the death said sufficient stock was available.

"We want a detailed probe into the incident as it is a clear case of negligence on the part of the doctors," the relative said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, hospital authorities denied the allegations, stating that Salina did not exhibit symptoms consistent with snakebite. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, hospital authorities denied the allegations, stating that Salina did not exhibit symptoms consistent with snakebite. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Resident Medical Officer Prasad told reporters that Salina arrived at the hospital at 7.12 pm and was conscious. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Resident Medical Officer Prasad told reporters that Salina arrived at the hospital at 7.12 pm and was conscious. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "She did not specify it was a snakebite, but said something had bitten her. There was a puncture wound near the ankle with no swelling. It did not resemble a snakebite, and her vitals were normal," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "She did not specify it was a snakebite, but said something had bitten her. There was a puncture wound near the ankle with no swelling. It did not resemble a snakebite, and her vitals were normal," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added that her attenders were advised to take her to another hospital, considering her anxiety, but they did not do so. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that her attenders were advised to take her to another hospital, considering her anxiety, but they did not do so. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We suggested blood tests and informed them that results would take time, to which they agreed. At around 8 pm, she fainted in the toilet and died," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We suggested blood tests and informed them that results would take time, to which they agreed. At around 8 pm, she fainted in the toilet and died," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Prasad said there were no neurological symptoms typically associated with snake envenomation, such as bleeding from viper bites, breathing issues, or blurred vision from cobra or common krait bites.

"It was a sudden and unfortunate death," he added.

Kayamkulam police registered a case for unnatural death and started a probe.

The body of the deceased was handed over to relatives after the postmortem.

As many as four persons, including two children, died across Kerala following snakebites in a week's time.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

snakebite alappuzha negligence See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON