Kingpin of NEET solver gang, accomplice arrested: Varanasi top cop

Neelesh Singh aka PK was leading the NEET solver gang for the last six years and were using the solvers in place of the original candidate in the NEET exam, said Commissioner of Police, Varanasi.
Published on Nov 18, 2021 10:05 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

The kingpin of national eligibility-cum entrance test (NEET) solver gang Neelesh Singh aka PK and his accomplice Ritesh Singh were arrested from near ring road in Sarnath area of Varanasi on Thursday. Commissioner of police, Varanasi, A Satish Ganesh confirmed this.

“PK is a resident of telephone exchange road Pataliputra, Patna. He is a native of village Sinduaar in Ekmaa area of Saaran Chhaapra Bihar and has been living in Patna since 1990,” the Varanasi police commissioner said.

“He earned a bachelor degree from Patna University through correspondence and used to introduce himself as a doctor to build trust among people,” he added.

Ganesh said that PK was leading the NEET solver gang for the last six years and were using the solvers in place of the original candidate in the NEET exam. “They used to take 40 lakh per candidate for providing solver gang for these exams,” Ganesh said adding that the solver gang had network in states like Tripura, Karnataka, Tamil Nādu and UP.

He said a case against the NEET solver gang was registered in Sarnath Police station in September after two members of the gang were arrested. Ganesh said that PK along with his brother-in-law Ritesh Singh, who works as senior clerk in Bihar secretariat, used to provide solvers for the lower subordinate examination of UP, Uttarakhand and Bihar. They used to charge for providing the solvers, he said. Ganesh said that the PK lived in big bungalow and possessed several luxury cars.

He said that Ritesh was appointed as senior clerk in the department of culture in Bihar in 2004 and is married to Dr Priya Singh, PK’s sister. “She is also involved in the NEET solver gang and posted as doctor in primary health centre, Saran Chhapra,” Ganesh said.

He said a reward of 1 lakh was announced on PK’s arrest and added that both would be produced before the court on Friday. So far seven persons, including PK have been, arrested in this case.

