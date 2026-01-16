Kinnar Akhada anoints seven Mahamandaleshwars, six Shri Mahants, 11 Mahants at Magh Mela

Seven Mahamandaleshwars, six Shri Mahants, 11 Mahants and 21 Kanthi Chelas were formally anointed at the Kinnar Akhada at the ongoing Magh Mela-2026 on Friday. Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, administered the Guru Mantra and initiated all the newly appointed saints. Anointing ceremony of Kinnar Akhada at Magh Mela-2026 in Prayagraj on Friday. (HT)

Addressing the gathering, Tripathi urged everyone to focus on promoting Sanatan Dharma rather than making social media reels. She also asked the members to begin preparations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela.

During the ceremony, an announcement was made regarding the Vaishnav Akhada leadership. Mahamandaleshwar Swami Devanshi of Odisha was appointed as the president of the Vaishnav Akhada.

Paronand Giri from Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh), Nehanand Giri from Maharashtra, Devanshi Nand Giri (also known as Raksha Nand Giri) from Odisha, Amarjeet Nand Giri from Ranchi, Shalunand Giri from Delhi and Sakshi Nand Giri from Jabalpur were elevated to the post of Mahamandaleshwar.

Additionally, Radhikanand Giri, Kinjal, Kamakshi Nand Giri, Sunil Nand Giri, Shubham Nand Giri and others were appointed as Mahants, while a total of 21 individuals were initiated as Kanthi Chelas.

The event marked a significant step in strengthening the organisational structure of the Kinnar Akhada and reinforcing its commitment to Sanatan Dharma, saints shared.

Pattaabhishek ceremony held at Magh Mela, 11 saints honoured

PRAYAGRAJ The recently formed Sanatani Kinnar Akhada for the first time in the fair area, organised a Pattaabhishek (formal anointment) ceremony, during which 11 saints were conferred with religious titles on Friday. Of these, 10 were appointed as Mahamandaleshwars, while one saint was elevated to the post of Mahant.

Among those honoured were individuals from different gender identities, including one male and two women. Notably, the country’s first transgender advocate was also appointed as a Mahamandaleshwar, marking a significant milestone, shared the akhada.

Before the Pattaabhishek, all traditional rituals and customs followed by the 13 recognised Akhadas were duly observed. The saints were initiated by five gurus — one gave the langoti, another the kanthi, one performed the cutting of the choti, and another bestowed bhasma. All initiates first performed their pind daan at the Sangam and took a holy dip in the Ganga to complete the prescribed rituals. Thereafter, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kaushalyanand Giri, also known as ‘Tina Maa’, imparted the sacred Guru Mantra.

Those appointed as Mahamandaleshwar include Poonam Maa from Delhi, Nitesh Shankar Nand Giri from Dehradun, Abhiroopa Ranjita from Kolkata, Pavitraanand Giri from Delhi, Tara from Haridwar’s Kinnar Dham, Sonam Nand Giri from Punjab, Uma Pujari from Maharashtra, Jyoti Swami, Shrigayatri, and Sanjana Kaushalyanand Giri from Prayagraj. Rani Kaushalyanand Giri of Prayagraj was anointed as Mahant.

Abhiroopa Ranjita of Kolkata is recognised as the country’s first transgender woman advocate. Among the appointees, Pavitra and Tara are women, while Nitesh is male.