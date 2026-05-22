Kochi, Police on Friday said they had arrested a fourth accused, a man linked to an "organised network" behind an alleged sex racket operating from the city under the guise of modelling and make-up artist job offers abroad.

Kochi: Police arrest fourth accused in organised sex racket; probe into network intensifies

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Earlier, three women had been arrested in connection with the case, which was registered based on a complaint by one of the affected persons.

She alleged that she was taken abroad to work as a make-up artist for a fashion show and, upon reaching there, was drugged and sexually assaulted several times.

Another complainant alleged that she was taken abroad for a modelling assignment and subjected to the same ordeal.

Kochi City Police Commissioner S Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar told reporters that a man suspected to be part of the organised network behind the alleged sex racket had been arrested.

The role of the newly arrested accused appears to have been to "identify, motivate, and recruit people who could arrange women" for the racket, either for monetary or other considerations, the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} "It has operated as a large network. We intend to probe as deeply as possible to dismantle it completely," he said, adding that payments ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh were allegedly made for recruiting women. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It has operated as a large network. We intend to probe as deeply as possible to dismantle it completely," he said, adding that payments ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh were allegedly made for recruiting women. {{/usCountry}}

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He further said that women were taken abroad for various assignments, some of which may have been genuine, while others were suspected to be linked to the alleged racket.

The exact nature of these assignments would be determined through further investigation, he added.

Kumar said a couple more persons had come forward with complaints over the phone, and their allegations were being verified.

He urged the media not to disclose the identities of either the complainants or the accused until the investigation is completed, stressing the need to protect the privacy and confidentiality of those involved.

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The city police commissioner further said that two of the accused are currently abroad and that efforts are underway to bring them back to Kerala.

The investigation is being carried out by a Special Investigation Team .

Kumar had earlier said there was also a possibility of the involvement of criminal elements in the case.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.