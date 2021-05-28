Kosi threatens embankment in Saharsa, restoration on

PATNA

Engineers of water resources department (WRD) have launched restoration work on an embankment on Kosi near Kundah village of Saharsa district, which was partially damaged due to gushing current on Thursday.

The heavy rain caused by cyclone Yaas in the catchment areas of the river, originating from Nepal, led to excess flow of water and subsequently damaged a portion of embankment which was recently strengthened near the village.

Rajesh Kumar, engineer-in-chief (flood control) at the WRD, said, “Gunny bags fortified by wires and iron ropes are being placed at the damaged site and cracks are being filled up.”

“All embankments are safe and anti-erosion work is going on in full swing. It will be complete in the next few weeks,” said the engineer in-chief.

A senior official of WRD said special attention was being paid to strengthen the embankments of all troublesome rivers like Gandak, Kosi, Mahananda, Bagmati, Burhi Gandak, Lak Bakeya, etc, which wreak havoc with life and property of people in north Bihar. “Embankments on Gandak, which was breached at three places last year, have been fortified and heightened as per the required design to stop flooding,” he said.

He said the WRD engineers got cooperation from their counterparts in Nepal to strengthen the embankments in bordering areas on different rivers. “Following correspondences and talks with officials of the neighbouring country, we did not face any issue to carry out the strengthening work this year. Last year, the work suffered after Nepal objected to fortification of embankments near the border,” he said.