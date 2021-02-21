Kothrud, Bibwewadi current Covid hotspots; micro-containment zones to return: divisional commissioner

PUNE The year 2021 began on a positive note for residents of Pune, as the entire city was declared a no-containment zone by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) from Jan 1.

However, as Covid-19 cases are now increasing, Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao has announced return of micro-containment zones in areas identified as hotspots in the city.

“We have identified hotspots in the district. In Pune city, Kothrud and Bibwewadi are the current hotspots for Covid-positive cases. Within the PCMC limits Chinchwad, Bhosari, Pimple Saudaga and Moshi are the hotspots. The administration will declare micro- containment zones in some parts of these hotspots. With the help of incident commanders, these micro- containment zones will be managed,” said Rao.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar had issued an “unlock and containment zone order” on December 31, 2020.

“There will be zero micro-containment zones in the city. If a rise in positive cases is reported from specific areas or housing societies, it will be declared a micro- containment zone,” he had said in that order.

In the light of increasing positive cases in the city the process of identifying micro-containment zones has begun.

In view of rising Covid cases, the civic and rural bodies are emphasising increasing testing and contact tracing.

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh issued guidelines regarding this on Friday.

“Any area where about five to 10 positive cases are reported will be declared a containment zone,” Deshmukh had specified in those guidelines.

Number of containment zones in 2020

June 2: 63

June 16: 73

June: 24: 74

July 1: 109

July 23: 87

August 1: 75

September 3: 74

November 5: 13

December 31: 00