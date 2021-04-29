L1, L2 hospitals for cops in 11 districts of Kanpur zone

Level 1 (L1) and Level 2 (L2) hospitals are being opened in all the districts of Kanpur police zone, comprising 11 districts, to assure all personnel that they and their families will be looked after, should the need so arise.

“The idea behind the move is to assure police personnel and their families that they are well looked after in these trying times and all verticals of the department are working for them. Policemen are exposed to greater risk due to the nature of work. That is why we will be extending the facility to everyone, including the PRD jawans, village chowlidaars, homeguards and their families,” a senior police official explained.

The SPs of the districts will set up special Coronavirus control centres to keep a track of the health of policemen and even village chowkidaars and their families. Four districts have set up these hospitals —the biggest being in Jhansi with 70 beds and oxygen support.

Etawah, Kannauj, Farrukhabad have set up similar hospitals, while other districts were in the process of doing so.

“We can accommodate policemen from other districts too. The facility has round-the-clock presence of doctors and nurses, and even has a mess,” said Rohan P Kanay, SSP, Jhansi.

ADG Kanpur zone Bhanu Bhaskar has asked hospitals to map critical care resources at range and district levels for personnel and their families. The health status of police personnel affected will be monitored on a six-hour basis and updated in real time.

Similarly, the district police chiefs will coordinate with policemen to donate blood and plasma in case of need. While immunity boosting dosages will be given to police personnel, digital consultation of policemen and their families from pulmonologists and general physicians will also be arranged.

