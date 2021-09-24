Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Labourer killed, vehicles set afire in Chhattisgarh Maoist attack

By Ritesh Mishra
UPDATED ON SEP 24, 2021 10:18 AM IST
Suspected Maoists allegedly killed a labourer and torched four vehicles at a road construction site in Chhattisgarh’s Left-wing insurgency hit Narayanpur district, a police officer said on Friday.

Inspector-General of Police (Bastar Range) Sunderaj P said that the incident took place on Thursday evening at Madhoner village of the district. He added around two dozen Maoists were involved in the attack. Sunderraj P said the attackers thrashed the labourer at the construction site before setting ablaze a JCB machine, two tractors and two motorcycles there. The labourer who died has been identified as Sandip Bajan, who belonged to a village near the construction site.

A police team was rushed to the spot and began a combing operation of the nearby areas to track down the attackers. The operation was still on. Police said they recovered a pamphlet from the attack scene warning villagers against participating in the developmental activities.

